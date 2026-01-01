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<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;>LEATHER, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, LOADED! This vehicle is being sold AS TRADED and is NOT certified. Kindly do not inquire about what this vehicle may need to pass a safety inspection, as we do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for certification, therefore we are not aware of any repair or cost that may be required. The vehicle is in running order, but we simply do not certify vehicles with this age and mileage. We offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in AS IS condition. This vehicle was driven daily until recently traded-in for a new vehicle. Thank you.<br><br>OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. </pre>

2013 Ford Escape

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD *LEATHER-NAVGATION*

Watch This Vehicle
14171455

2013 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD *LEATHER-NAVGATION*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

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Contact Seller
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
181,000KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # asis23665
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, LOADED! This vehicle is being sold "AS TRADED" and is NOT certified. Kindly do not inquire about what this vehicle may need to pass a safety inspection, as we do not pre-inspect our trade-in vehicles for certification, therefore we are not aware of any repair or cost that may be required. The vehicle is in running order, but we simply do not certify vehicles with this age and mileage. We offer each trade-in vehicle for sale at discounted prices in "AS IS" condition. This vehicle was driven daily until recently traded-in for a new vehicle. Thank you.

OMVIC requires us to disclosure to buyers the following statement: This vehicle is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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1-877-895-XXXX

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1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
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$4,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2013 Ford Escape