$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Honda Pilot
EX-L
2013 Honda Pilot
EX-L
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
168,055KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF4H54DB501361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1127
- Mileage 168,055 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Conversation mirror
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Upholstery: Leather
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Antenna type: element
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Crumple zones: front
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Body side moldings: body-color
Locking differential: rear
Rear air conditioning zones: single
4WD type: on demand
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4
Hard drive: 2GB
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row headrests: 3
Axle ratio: 4.31
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear brake diameter: 13.1
Window defogger: rear
Rear vents: third row
Trailer hitch: Class III
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Watts: 229
Third row seat folding: split
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Reading lights: front / rear / third row
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB
Mudguards: front / rear
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power / tilt
Cupholders: front / rear / third row / 12
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / in floor / sunglasses holder
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
2013 Honda Pilot