Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:<br></span><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Highly optioned</span><br><span>- Well serviced<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Here comes a super rare and desirable Lexus GS 350 AWD with EVERY option available! This spacious sedan is in stunning condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, night vision, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, heads up display, sunroof, upgraded leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats (upgraded), rear sun shade, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Mark Levenson audio system, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>ONLY $21,500 PLUS HST & LIC<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2013 Lexus GS

170,561 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Lexus GS

350 AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! HUD! NIGHT VISION!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lexus GS

350 AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! HUD! NIGHT VISION!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 11075495
  2. 11075495
  3. 11075495
  4. 11075495
  5. 11075495
  6. 11075495
  7. 11075495
  8. 11075495
  9. 11075495
  10. 11075495
  11. 11075495
  12. 11075495
  13. 11075495
  14. 11075495
  15. 11075495
  16. 11075495
  17. 11075495
  18. 11075495
  19. 11075495
  20. 11075495
  21. 11075495
  22. 11075495
  23. 11075495
  24. 11075495
  25. 11075495
  26. 11075495
  27. 11075495
  28. 11075495
  29. 11075495
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
170,561KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3929
  • Mileage 170,561 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Well serviced


Here comes a super rare and desirable Lexus GS 350 AWD with EVERY option available! This spacious sedan is in stunning condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, night vision, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, heads up display, sunroof, upgraded leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats (upgraded), rear sun shade, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Mark Levenson audio system, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $21,500 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2014 Toyota Venza LIMITED V6 AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Toyota Venza LIMITED V6 AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF! 154,974 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Camry XLE - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Toyota Camry XLE - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 71,858 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat COMFORLTINE - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Volkswagen Passat COMFORLTINE - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 82,166 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2013 Lexus GS