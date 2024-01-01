$7,992+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue
AWD | SUNROOF | 18 INCH RIM | BLUETOOTH
Location
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV9DW142730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 142730
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE! AS IS SPECIAL, NOT CERTIFIED! - This 2013 Nissan Rogue is a Canadian (Ontario) lease return vehicle with Nissan service records. High-value options included with this vehicle are; convenience entry, sunroof, multifunction steering wheel and 18” alloy rims, offering immense value.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
Alternate Numbers1-800-894-9333
