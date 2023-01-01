Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Acura ILX

53,946 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2014 Acura ILX

2014 Acura ILX

Premium Package - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Acura ILX

Premium Package - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 9449772
  2. 9449772
  3. 9449772
  4. 9449772
  5. 9449772
  6. 9449772
  7. 9449772
  8. 9449772
  9. 9449772
  10. 9449772
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

53,946KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9449772
  • Stock #: 3440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3440
  • Mileage 53,946 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Low mileage
- Factory skirt package


Another beautiful Acura ILX Premium package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 54km! This fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, alloys, steering wheel controls, cruise control, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2015 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 127,104 KM
$24,488 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 50,733 KM
$22,499 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 148,162 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory