2014 Acura ILX
Premium Package - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$19,999
- Listing ID: 9449772
- Stock #: 3440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,946 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Low mileage
- Factory skirt package
Another beautiful Acura ILX Premium package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 54km! This fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, alloys, steering wheel controls, cruise control, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
