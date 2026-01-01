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<p>4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Bluetooth, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, runs and drives good, need some safety work, needs some body work. we never checked it and we dont know what it needs. Asking $1,500 Plus HST and License Fee. AS IS, You Safety, You Save. Please Call 905-680-4400  for more information.</p><p>WE MUST ADD THIS DISCLAIMER ON ANY VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p><p>We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</p>

2014 Hyundai Accent

392,147 KM

Details Description Features

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle
14186190

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
392,147KM
As Is Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE9EU628172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 628172
  • Mileage 392,147 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Bluetooth, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, runs and drives good, need some safety work, needs some body work. we never checked it and we don't know what it needs. Asking $1,500 Plus HST and License Fee. AS IS, You Safety, You Save. Please Call 905-680-4400  for more information.

WE MUST ADD THIS DISCLAIMER ON ANY VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

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519-829-XXXX

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519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
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$1,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2014 Hyundai Accent