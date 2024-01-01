Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

181,226 KM

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota RAV4

XLE *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS*

2014 Toyota RAV4

XLE *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS*

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

181,226KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 181,226 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

519-895-0886
$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2014 Toyota RAV4