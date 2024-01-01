Menu
Crystal Black Pearl 2015 Acura TLX Base Base 4D Sedan 2.4L DOHC 16V 8-Speed Dual-Clutch FWD 17 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3/WMA Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Many owners appreciate the TLXs up-level features including the premium stereo and lighting systems, and the advanced safety features which work smoothly and predictably. Most owners say the TLX rides in that just right range between sporty and comfortable, and pleasing performance is noted from both available drivelines. Note that the TLXs AWD system requires none of the drivers attention, and works expertly to enhance traction and confidence in any situation. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2015 Acura TLX

159,934 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

159,934KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19UUB1F33FA801917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 171490AX
  • Mileage 159,934 KM

Vehicle Description

Crystal Black Pearl 2015 Acura TLX Base Base 4D Sedan 2.4L DOHC 16V 8-Speed Dual-Clutch FWD 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3/WMA Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Reviews:
* Many owners appreciate the TLX's up-level features including the premium stereo and lighting systems, and the advanced safety features which work smoothly and predictably. Most owners say the TLX rides in that "just right" range between sporty and comfortable, and pleasing performance is noted from both available drivelines. Note that the TLX's AWD system requires none of the driver's attention, and works expertly to enhance traction and confidence in any situation. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000

