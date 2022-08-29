2015 Acura TLX

$22,999 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 1 3 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 77,138 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Auto Start or Remote Start

