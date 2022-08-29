Menu
2015 Acura TLX

77,138 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Acura TLX

2015 Acura TLX

9-Spd AT SH-AWD w/Technology Package - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

2015 Acura TLX

9-Spd AT SH-AWD w/Technology Package - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

77,138KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9322750
  • Stock #: 3372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3372
  • Mileage 77,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- AWD
- Factory remote start


Another beautiful Acura TLX V6 SH-AWD with technology package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This sports sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, SH-AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, xenon lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C!
Only $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

