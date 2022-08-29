$22,999+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2015 Acura TLX
9-Spd AT SH-AWD w/Technology Package - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$22,999
- Listing ID: 9322750
- Stock #: 3372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,138 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- AWD
- Factory remote start
Another beautiful Acura TLX V6 SH-AWD with technology package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This sports sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, SH-AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C!
Only $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
