$18,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-829-5628
2015 Honda Accord
EX-L,Certified,Leather,BLuetooth,Sunroof,Alloys
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10353894
- VIN: 1HGCR2F84FA805385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Push Starter, Side & Backup Camera, AUX & USB Port, Sunroof, Alloys, Leather, Heated Front & rear Seats, Loaded, Bug Deflectors, Certified, No Accident, Clean CarFax, Tons of Service record, None Smoker, No Pets, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!
Click here please to view the CarFax history report:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.