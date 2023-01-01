Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

75,307 KM

Details

$32,499

+ tax & licensing
$32,499

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon Manual / Nav

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon Manual / Nav

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,499

+ taxes & licensing

75,307KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9900206
  • Stock #: 55029
  • VIN: 1C4HJWCG3FL515884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 75,307 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition and extemely well looked after. Connectivity Group. Trailer Tow Group. Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control. Heated Front Seats. Alpine Premium Audio System. GPS Navigation. 4:1 Rock−Trac HD Part Time 4WD Sys. Performance Suspension. Tru−Lok Front & Rear Axles. Next Gen. Dana 44 HD Front Axle. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

