$14,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Optima
EX
2015 Kia Optima
EX
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
99,517KM
Used
VIN KNAGN4AD3F5088589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1120
- Mileage 99,517 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Axle ratio: 3.32
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Upholstery: Leather
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear headrests: 2
Emergency locking retractors: front
Internet radio app: Pandora
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Door handle color: chrome
Laminated glass: acoustic
Electric Motor HP: 47
Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5500
Spare tire kit
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4
Front fog lights: LED
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear brake diameter: 11.2
Dash trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 4500
Center console trim: leatherette
Premium brand: Infinity
Infotainment: UVO
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Navigation data: real time traffic
Electric motor battery type: lithium polymer
Electric Motor Torque: 151
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 35
Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 159
Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 154
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto on/off / self-leveling
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 8
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat
Interior accents: chrome / metallic-tone
Storage: accessory hook / cooled compartment / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
