Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Kia Rio LX+ for sale in Kitchener, ON

2015 Kia Rio

159,869 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Rio

LX+

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Rio

LX+

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10896417
  2. 10896417
  3. 10896417
  4. 10896417
  5. 10896417
  6. 10896417
  7. 10896417
  8. 10896417
  9. 10896417
  10. 10896417
  11. 10896417
  12. 10896417
  13. 10896417
  14. 10896417
  15. 10896417
  16. 10896417
  17. 10896417
  18. 10896417
  19. 10896417
  20. 10896417
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
159,869KM
Used
VIN KNADM5A39F6520468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C0468
  • Mileage 159,869 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ Awd for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ Awd 133,259 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL,Certified,Winter Tires,Bluetooth,Backup Camera for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL,Certified,Winter Tires,Bluetooth,Backup Camera 200,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Explorer Base for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Ford Explorer Base 172,746 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Rio