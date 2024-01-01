$11,908+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Kia Rio
LX
2015 Kia Rio
LX
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$11,908
+ taxes & licensing
106,323KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNADN5A33F6519457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tanzanite Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UK2249A
- Mileage 106,323 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Power Windows!
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
While there are no major changes for this year's Kia Rio, it is still one of the most competitive compacts with excellent fuel efficiency and acceleration. This 2015 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Rio's aggressive front-end styling, coupe-like roofline and muscular rear flanks express a sense of urgency, command and movement. This hatchback has 106,323 kms. It's tanzanite blue in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. Want piece of mind, ask us about our Extended Mechanical Protection packages (up to 200000 kilometers on qualified vehicles This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
While there are no major changes for this year's Kia Rio, it is still one of the most competitive compacts with excellent fuel efficiency and acceleration. This 2015 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Rio's aggressive front-end styling, coupe-like roofline and muscular rear flanks express a sense of urgency, command and movement. This hatchback has 106,323 kms. It's tanzanite blue in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. Want piece of mind, ask us about our Extended Mechanical Protection packages (up to 200000 kilometers on qualified vehicles This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Front Head Room: 1,015 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,112 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,410 L
Fuel Capacity: 43 L
Overall Length: 4,045 mm
Overall Width: 1,720 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
Rear Leg Room: 790 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,350 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,324 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,323 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,301 mm
Audio System Premium Brand: UVO
Manual child safety locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
2016 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 164,773 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Armada Platinum 21,794 KM $60,599 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Maxima SL 19,158 KM $28,004 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-693-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,908
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2015 Kia Rio