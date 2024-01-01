$54,009+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Infiniti Q60
RED SPORT I-LINE
2022 Infiniti Q60
RED SPORT I-LINE
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$54,009
+ taxes & licensing
5,404KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN1FV7LL3NM680845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grand Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Graphite / Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # AK1047
- Mileage 5,404 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Navigation, Memory Seats, Remote Start!
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Luxurious comfort, thrilling performance, and stand-out style come together seamlessly in this striking Infiniti Q60. This 2022 INFINITI Q60 is for sale today in Kitchener.
Luxury often comes with subtle styling and conservative, conventional design. Yet, this 2022 Q60 breaks all convention with its intense and bold styling, thrilling performance, and loudly proud technology. For something just as luxurious, with a touch of rebellion, check out the 2022 Q60.This low mileage coupe has just 5,404 kms. It's grand blue pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q60's trim level is Red Sport I-LINE. This I-LINE INFINITI Q60 comes with added sporty features such as a sport tuned suspension and carbon fibre interior trim. This turbocharged INFINITI Q60 is loaded with comfort and connectivity features such as heated leatherette seats, driver memory settings, a heated leather steering wheel, sunroof, INFINITI InTouch dual display system with navigation and voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bose Performance Series audio system, Siri Eyes Free, wi-fi, a proximity key with remote start, remote cargo access, and dual zone automatic air conditioning. This fast flying sports car is loaded with sports and safety features such as rev matching, dual chrome exhaust, aluminum alloy wheels, chrome exterior accents, automatic LED lighting, fog lamps, perimeter lights, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and a 360 camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Navigation, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Luxurious comfort, thrilling performance, and stand-out style come together seamlessly in this striking Infiniti Q60. This 2022 INFINITI Q60 is for sale today in Kitchener.
Luxury often comes with subtle styling and conservative, conventional design. Yet, this 2022 Q60 breaks all convention with its intense and bold styling, thrilling performance, and loudly proud technology. For something just as luxurious, with a touch of rebellion, check out the 2022 Q60.This low mileage coupe has just 5,404 kms. It's grand blue pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q60's trim level is Red Sport I-LINE. This I-LINE INFINITI Q60 comes with added sporty features such as a sport tuned suspension and carbon fibre interior trim. This turbocharged INFINITI Q60 is loaded with comfort and connectivity features such as heated leatherette seats, driver memory settings, a heated leather steering wheel, sunroof, INFINITI InTouch dual display system with navigation and voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bose Performance Series audio system, Siri Eyes Free, wi-fi, a proximity key with remote start, remote cargo access, and dual zone automatic air conditioning. This fast flying sports car is loaded with sports and safety features such as rev matching, dual chrome exhaust, aluminum alloy wheels, chrome exterior accents, automatic LED lighting, fog lamps, perimeter lights, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and a 360 camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Navigation, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
2 door
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: Performance AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Forward Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Sport Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Suspension class: Sport
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Twin Turbo
Carbon Fibre Dash Trim
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Memorized Settings including audio
Memorized Settings including HVAC
Wheel Diameter: 20
Total Number of Speakers: 13
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 9
Tires: Profile: 35
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Carbon Fibre Center Console Trim
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,321 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,850 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Shoulder Room: 1,387 mm
Wheelbase: 2,850 mm
Rear Head Room: 876 mm
Front Head Room: 950 mm
Grey aluminum rims
Carbon fibre door trim
Overall height: 1,395 mm
Rear Leg Room: 823 mm
Overall Length: 4,684 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Infiniti InTouch
Gross vehicle weight: 2,305 kg
Curb weight: 1,825 kg
Max cargo capacity: 246 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
4G Wi-Fi
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Performance Series
Rear Hip Room: 1,217 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/FEB
Rear Collision Mitigation : Backup Collision Intervention (BCI)
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Automatic Collision Notification & Emergency Call
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
2017 Hyundai Sonata GL 190,724 KM $12,008 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Rogue S 150 KM $33,648 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota 4Runner Limited 55,776 KM $48,708 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-693-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$54,009
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2022 Infiniti Q60