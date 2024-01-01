Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2015 Kia Rio

113,742 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Rio

LX+

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Rio

LX+

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 11254166
  2. 11254166
  3. 11254166
  4. 11254166
  5. 11254166
  6. 11254166
  7. 11254166
  8. 11254166
  9. 11254166
  10. 11254166
Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
113,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNADM4A36F6435923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,742 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2022 Kia Seltos LX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Kia Seltos LX 8,419 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Soul 2.0L 4u AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Kia Soul 2.0L 4u AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! 239,256 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Taurus SEL AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Ford Taurus SEL AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! 205,300 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Rio