Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2018 Kia Sportage

85,248 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Sportage

EX Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sportage

EX Premium

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 11278616
  2. 11278616
  3. 11278616
  4. 11278616
  5. 11278616
  6. 11278616
  7. 11278616
  8. 11278616
  9. 11278616
Contact Seller

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
85,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC9J7442701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24350A
  • Mileage 85,248 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2023 Kia EV6 GT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Kia EV6 GT 3,906 KM $69,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX One Owner, No Accidents! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Kia Sportage LX One Owner, No Accidents! 76,542 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Rio LX+ Fully Certified, No Accidents! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Kia Rio LX+ Fully Certified, No Accidents! 113,742 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sportage