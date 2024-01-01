2016 Audi A7

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Dealer serviced</span><br><span>- Highly optioned</span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>Just landed is a beautiful Audi A7 Quattro Technik 3.0T S-Line has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the bells and whistles! This beautiful, spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder supercharged engine, automatic transmission, Quattro AWD, navigation system, front/rear cameras, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, BOSE audio system, sunroof, massage seats, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, xenon lights, and much more!</span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>ONLY $27,499 PLUS HST & LIC<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2016 Audi A7

105,400 KM

Details Description Features

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Audi A7

3.0T Technik Quattro - S-LINE! MASSAGE SEATS! NAV! CAMERAS! BSM!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A7

3.0T Technik Quattro - S-LINE! MASSAGE SEATS! NAV! CAMERAS! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 11535933
  2. 11535933
  3. 11535933
  4. 11535933
  5. 11535933
  6. 11535933
  7. 11535933
  8. 11535933
  9. 11535933
  10. 11535933
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,400KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4099
  • Mileage 105,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned


Just landed is a beautiful Audi A7 Quattro Technik 3.0T S-Line has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the bells and whistles! This beautiful, spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L 6 cylinder supercharged engine, automatic transmission, Quattro AWD, navigation system, front/rear cameras, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, BOSE audio system, sunroof, massage seats, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $27,499 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD - LEATHER! CAR PLAY! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD - LEATHER! CAR PLAY! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! 93,041 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i - PANO ROOF! BLUETOOTH! HTD SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i - PANO ROOF! BLUETOOTH! HTD SEATS! 94,279 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Class AMG GLE63 S 4MATIC - MASSAGE! 577HP! DTR for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Class AMG GLE63 S 4MATIC - MASSAGE! 577HP! DTR 108,422 KM $45,900 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A7