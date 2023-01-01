$18,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi Q5
2.0T Komfort Quattro - POWER TRUK! HEATED SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$18,999
- Listing ID: 9592102
- Stock #: 3474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,536 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
Freshly traded Audi Q5 Quattro 2.0T Komfort has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with for a great price! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Well equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, Quattro AWD, leather seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
ONLY $18,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
