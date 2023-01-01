Menu
2016 Audi Q5

148,536 KM

$18,999

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Audi Q5

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort Quattro - POWER TRUK! HEATED SEATS!

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort Quattro - POWER TRUK! HEATED SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

148,536KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9592102
  Stock #: 3474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3474
  • Mileage 148,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free

Freshly traded Audi Q5 Quattro 2.0T Komfort has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with for a great price! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives exceptionally smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Well equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, Quattro AWD, leather seats, heated seats,  power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
ONLY $18,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.*

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

