$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LS,Certified,Bluetooth,2 Set of Tires,Clean Carfax
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LS,Certified,Bluetooth,2 Set of Tires,Clean Carfax
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this meticulously maintained 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This burgundy beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and is perfect for navigating city streets or weekend getaways. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident and economical driving experience. This Trax comes with two sets of tires!
This certified pre-owned Trax has a clean Carfax report and has only seen 134,000km! This Trax is loaded with features designed to make your life easier and more enjoyable.
Here are some highlights you'll love:
- Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind: Drive away with confidence knowing this Trax has been thoroughly inspected and certified, offering you added protection and assurance.
- Stay Connected with Bluetooth: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming, keeping you connected on the go.
- Two Sets of Tires: Ready for all seasons, this Trax comes equipped with two sets of tires, so you're prepared for any weather condition.
- Clean Carfax Report: We provide a clean Carfax report, so you know the history of the vehicle.
- Practical SUV Design: Enjoy the versatility and cargo space of an SUV, perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone seeking a vehicle that can handle both daily commutes and weekend excursions.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.
Email Auto Expo Inc.
Auto Expo Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-208-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-208-0770