Looking for a stylish and practical SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this meticulously maintained 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This burgundy beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and is perfect for navigating city streets or weekend getaways. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, youll enjoy a confident and economical driving experience. This Trax comes with two sets of tires!

This certified pre-owned Trax has a clean Carfax report and has only seen 134,000km! This Trax is loaded with features designed to make your life easier and more enjoyable.

Here are some highlights youll love:

Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind: Drive away with confidence knowing this Trax has been thoroughly inspected and certified, offering you added protection and assurance.
Stay Connected with Bluetooth: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming, keeping you connected on the go.
Two Sets of Tires: Ready for all seasons, this Trax comes equipped with two sets of tires, so youre prepared for any weather condition.
Clean Carfax Report: We provide a clean Carfax report, so you know the history of the vehicle.
Practical SUV Design: Enjoy the versatility and cargo space of an SUV, perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone seeking a vehicle that can handle both daily commutes and weekend excursions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener! 2016 Chevrolet Trax

134,000 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax

LS,Certified,Bluetooth,2 Set of Tires,Clean Carfax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LS,Certified,Bluetooth,2 Set of Tires,Clean Carfax

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GNCJKSB9GL269932

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this meticulously maintained 2016 Chevrolet Trax LS, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This burgundy beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and is perfect for navigating city streets or weekend getaways. With its fuel-efficient gasoline engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident and economical driving experience. This Trax comes with two sets of tires!

This certified pre-owned Trax has a clean Carfax report and has only seen 134,000km! This Trax is loaded with features designed to make your life easier and more enjoyable.

  • Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind: Drive away with confidence knowing this Trax has been thoroughly inspected and certified, offering you added protection and assurance.
  • Stay Connected with Bluetooth: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming, keeping you connected on the go.
  • Two Sets of Tires: Ready for all seasons, this Trax comes equipped with two sets of tires, so you're prepared for any weather condition.
  • Clean Carfax Report: We provide a clean Carfax report, so you know the history of the vehicle.
  • Practical SUV Design: Enjoy the versatility and cargo space of an SUV, perfect for families, adventurers, and anyone seeking a vehicle that can handle both daily commutes and weekend excursions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
