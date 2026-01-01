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<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>STOW N GO SEATS FRONT AND REAR! BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!</span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!<br><br></span>***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***<br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! Well Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!</span></pre>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

153,591 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT *STOW N GO*

Watch This Vehicle
14391181

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT *STOW N GO*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
153,591KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 153,591 KM

Vehicle Description

STOW N GO SEATS FRONT AND REAR! BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!

***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***

WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 *HEATED SEATS* 41,676 KM $26,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT *STOW N GO* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT *STOW N GO* 153,591 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Forte LX *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Kia Forte LX *HEATED SEATS* 139,871 KM $10,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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1-877-895-XXXX

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1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
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$14,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan