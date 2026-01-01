$14,950+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT *STOW N GO*
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT *STOW N GO*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
153,591KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 153,591 KM
Vehicle Description
STOW N GO SEATS FRONT AND REAR! BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!
***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***
WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!
***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***
WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
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1-877-895-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Quality Car Sales
1-877-895-0886
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan