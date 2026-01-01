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2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD***As is special*** NO ACCIDENTS*** 20 SERVICE RECORDS !!! <br/> Spacious, capable, and well-maintained, this 2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD offers a strong combination of family-friendly comfort, utility, and year-round confidence. With a clean, no-accident history and an impressive 20 documented service records, this SUV reflects consistent care and responsible ownership, making it a standout example in its class. Equipped with 4WD capability, the Explorer is ready for changing road conditions, delivering stable handling and confident performance in all seasons. The XLT trim enhances the experience with a well-appointed interior featuring three-row seating, a user-friendly infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, and versatile cargo space designed to accommodate passengers, gear, and everyday demands with ease. Smooth on the road yet capable when needed, this Explorer is an excellent option for families or drivers seeking a dependable midsize SUV that blends comfort, space, safety, and proven Ford durability in a well-documented, clean-history package. <br/> Key Features:- <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verified <br/> * Power doors <br/> * Power locks and windows <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Power Seats <br/> * Third Row Seating <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Backup Camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * Air Conditioning <br/> * Cruise control <br/> * Fog lights <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!! <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in theKitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over150+cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------<br/> ******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********<br/> Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<br/> $9950+ hst & licensing<br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.<br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com<br/> Contact : 6475427562<br/> United Motorz inc.<br/> www.unitedmotorz.com<br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/>

2016 Ford Explorer

197,927 KM

Details Description

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD~AS IS SPECIAL~ NO ACCIDENTS~ 20 SERVICE RE

Watch This Vehicle
14188541

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD~AS IS SPECIAL~ NO ACCIDENTS~ 20 SERVICE RE

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
197,927KM
VIN 1FM5K8D80GGA80119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 197,927 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD***As is special*** NO ACCIDENTS*** 20 SERVICE RECORDS !!!
Spacious, capable, and well-maintained, this 2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD offers a strong combination of family-friendly comfort, utility, and year-round confidence. With a clean, no-accident history and an impressive 20 documented service records, this SUV reflects consistent care and responsible ownership, making it a standout example in its class. Equipped with 4WD capability, the Explorer is ready for changing road conditions, delivering stable handling and confident performance in all seasons. The XLT trim enhances the experience with a well-appointed interior featuring three-row seating, a user-friendly infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, and versatile cargo space designed to accommodate passengers, gear, and everyday demands with ease. Smooth on the road yet capable when needed, this Explorer is an excellent option for families or drivers seeking a dependable midsize SUV that blends comfort, space, safety, and proven Ford durability in a well-documented, clean-history package.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Power doors
* Power locks and windows
* Heated seats
* Power Seats
* Third Row Seating
* Infotainment system
* Backup Camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* Air Conditioning
* Cruise control
* Fog lights
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in theKitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over150+cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9950+ hst & licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$9,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2016 Ford Explorer