<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats perfect for the whole family? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to present this meticulously maintained 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L. This versatile SUV is ready for any adventure, offering the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and modern features. With seating for up to eight passengers and All-Wheel Drive, you can confidently tackle any road condition while enjoying the ride. This Pilot has a comfortable 142,000km on the odometer.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable grey interior. This Honda Pilot EX-L boasts a long list of desirable features designed to make every journey enjoyable. With its Automatic transmission, this Pilot is ready to go. Plus, this Pilot has been certified, giving you added peace of mind.

Here are some of the key features that make this 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L a standout:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence and enjoy superior handling and control.
DVD Entertainment System: Keep the kids entertained on long road trips with the built-in DVD player.
Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy added peace of mind knowing this vehicle has undergone a rigorous inspection.
Spacious 8-Passenger Seating: Bring the whole family and all their gear along for the ride.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer. 2016 Honda Pilot

142,000 KM

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L,AWD,8 Passengers,Bluetooth,DVD,Certified,Fogs

12868226

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L,AWD,8 Passengers,Bluetooth,DVD,Certified,Fogs

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H85GB511973

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2016 Honda Pilot