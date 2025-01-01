$22,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot
EX-L,AWD,8 Passengers,Bluetooth,DVD,Certified,Fogs
2016 Honda Pilot
EX-L,AWD,8 Passengers,Bluetooth,DVD,Certified,Fogs
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's perfect for the whole family? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to present this meticulously maintained 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L. This versatile SUV is ready for any adventure, offering the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and modern features. With seating for up to eight passengers and All-Wheel Drive, you can confidently tackle any road condition while enjoying the ride. This Pilot has a comfortable 142,000km on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable grey interior. This Honda Pilot EX-L boasts a long list of desirable features designed to make every journey enjoyable. With its Automatic transmission, this Pilot is ready to go. Plus, this Pilot has been certified, giving you added peace of mind.
Here are some of the key features that make this 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L a standout:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence and enjoy superior handling and control.
- DVD Entertainment System: Keep the kids entertained on long road trips with the built-in DVD player.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
- Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy added peace of mind knowing this vehicle has undergone a rigorous inspection.
- Spacious 8-Passenger Seating: Bring the whole family and all their gear along for the ride.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.
Email Auto Expo Inc.
Auto Expo Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-208-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-208-0770