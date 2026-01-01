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<p>OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle. </p><p></p> <p>Kitchener Kia is your local Kia store, showcasing the entire new Kia line up, along with several pre-owned Kia models as well as an array of other used brands too. What really sets us apart, however, is our dedication to customer service and exceeding our clients expectations. To see the difference, feel free to visit our <a target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.google.com/search?q=kitchener+kia&rlz=1C5CHFA_enCA911CA912&oq=kitchener+kia+&aqs=chrome..69i57j35i39j46i175i199i512j0i512j0i22i30j69i61j69i60l2.3557j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x882bf522947087df:0x12e8badc4a8361ec,1,,,%22%3E%3Cstrong%3EGoogle>Google Reviews</a>.</p><p>Lastly, we take this very seriously, and you can be assured that youll always be treated with respect and dedication in a fun and safe environment. Looking forward to working with you and see you soon.</p>

2016 Mazda CX-3

92,919 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda CX-3

AWD 4dr GS

Watch This Vehicle
14202935

2016 Mazda CX-3

AWD 4dr GS

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

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Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
92,919KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKFC7XG0135181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,919 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Kitchener Kia is your local Kia store, showcasing the entire new Kia line up, along with several pre-owned Kia models as well as an array of other used brands too. What really sets us apart, however, is our dedication to customer service and exceeding our clients expectations. To see the difference, feel free to visit our Google Reviews.

Lastly, we take this very seriously, and you can be assured that youll always be treated with respect and dedication in a fun and safe environment. Looking forward to working with you and see you soon.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-571-XXXX

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519-571-2828

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$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2016 Mazda CX-3