OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2016 Nissan Rogue

154,242 KM

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
S

S

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

154,242KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV2GC744698

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 154,242 KM

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Power Steering

Tachometer

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

2016 Nissan Rogue