Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Nissan Rogue

189,085 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 11185387
  2. 11185387
  3. 11185387
  4. 11185387
  5. 11185387
  6. 11185387
  7. 11185387
  8. 11185387
  9. 11185387
  10. 11185387
  11. 11185387
  12. 11185387
  13. 11185387
  14. 11185387
  15. 11185387
  16. 11185387
  17. 11185387
  18. 11185387
  19. 11185387
  20. 11185387
  21. 11185387
  22. 11185387
  23. 11185387
  24. 11185387
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
189,085KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV2GC763171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 763171
  • Mileage 189,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited 168,795 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback SE LTD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback SE LTD 175,881 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Ford Fiesta SE 104,728 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue