OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

165,506 KM

Details

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited Package

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited Package

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GPALC7GH318958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,506 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

519-571-2828

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek