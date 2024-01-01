2017 Acura MDX

Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Highly optioned</span><br><span>- 7 passenger<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Another beautiful Acura MDX Elite package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span><br></div><br /><div><span><br>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, AWD, rear entertainment DVD, navigation system, 360 camera, parking sensors, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated steering wheel, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, premium audio system, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>ONLY $25,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

143,856KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3989
  • Mileage 143,856 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- 7 passenger


Another beautiful Acura MDX Elite package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 7 passenger seating, AWD, rear entertainment DVD, navigation system, 360 camera, parking sensors, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated steering wheel, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, premium audio system, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $25,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

