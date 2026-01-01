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2017 Chevrolet Equinox

131,447 KM

Details Features

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle
14011893

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Maple Auto Sales

1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-899-3001

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
131,447KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GNALBEK3H1507063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,447 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Maple Auto Sales

Maple Auto Sales

1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

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519-899-XXXX

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519-899-3001

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$9,299

+ taxes & licensing>

Maple Auto Sales

519-899-3001

2017 Chevrolet Equinox