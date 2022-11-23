Menu
2017 Honda Civic

177,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX,Auto, A/C,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified

2017 Honda Civic

LX,Auto, A/C,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9410542
  VIN: 2HGFC2F54HH011012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Click here to view the Car-Fax please:

((( Car-Fax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

