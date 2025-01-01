$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda HR-V
EX,4WD,Auto,One Owner,Certified,Side & Rear Camera
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile compact SUV? Check out this gently used 2017 Honda HR-V EX from Auto Expo Inc.! This HR-V has been meticulously maintained, boasting a clean one-owner history and is certified for your peace of mind. With just 76,000 km on the odometer, this stylish grey HR-V is ready for many more adventures.
This HR-V EX is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system make this a capable vehicle for navigating Canadian roads, no matter the weather. The comfortable black interior and convenient SUV / Crossover body style make this a practical and stylish choice for families and individuals alike.
Here are a few of the standout features of this 2017 Honda HR-V EX:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Drive with confidence knowing this HR-V has been thoroughly inspected and meets Auto Expo Inc.'s high standards.
- All-Wheel Drive: Ready to tackle any weather condition, providing superior traction and control.
- Side & Rear Cameras: Make parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.
- One Owner: Enjoy the benefit of a vehicle that's been well-cared for.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Experience excellent fuel economy without sacrificing performance.
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
