<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile compact SUV? Check out this gently used 2017 Honda HR-V EX from Auto Expo Inc.! This HR-V has been meticulously maintained, boasting a clean one-owner history and is certified for your peace of mind. With just 76,000 km on the odometer, this stylish grey HR-V is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This HR-V EX is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system make this a capable vehicle for navigating Canadian roads, no matter the weather. The comfortable black interior and convenient SUV / Crossover body style make this a practical and stylish choice for families and individuals alike.</p><p>Here are a few of the standout features of this 2017 Honda HR-V EX:</p><ul><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this HR-V has been thoroughly inspected and meets Auto Expo Inc.s high standards.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Ready to tackle any weather condition, providing superior traction and control.</li><li><strong>Side & Rear Cameras:</strong> Make parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.</li><li><strong>One Owner:</strong> Enjoy the benefit of a vehicle thats been well-cared for.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Experience excellent fuel economy without sacrificing performance.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>We Finance,,,</p><p>OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,</p><p>We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!</p><h3 class=text-muted data-test=quickview-vin> </h3>

2017 Honda HR-V

76,000 KM

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
13339817

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H53HM107027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Honda HR-V