Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Jeep Cherokee

146,631 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10748822
  2. 10748822
  3. 10748822
  4. 10748822
  5. 10748822
  6. 10748822
  7. 10748822
  8. 10748822
  9. 10748822
  10. 10748822
  11. 10748822
  12. 10748822
  13. 10748822
  14. 10748822
  15. 10748822
  16. 10748822
  17. 10748822
  18. 10748822
  19. 10748822
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
146,631KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBB8HW620007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,631 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 146,631 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fiesta SE,One Owner,Auto,Bluetooth,Heated Seats,Certified for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Ford Fiesta SE,One Owner,Auto,Bluetooth,Heated Seats,Certified 178,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE / B. CAM / H. SEATS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE / B. CAM / H. SEATS 288,576 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee