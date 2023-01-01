Menu
2017 Lexus RX 350

137,721 KM

Details Description Features

$35,880

+ tax & licensing
Redline Motors

519-954-7788

AWD Luxury Navigation Camera BSM RadarCruise

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

137,721KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,721 KM

Vehicle Description

This One Owner Lexus RX 350 AWD Comes Equipped with These Options

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Lexus Navigation System, Back-up Camera, Lane Keep Assist, Radar Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Air Conditioning, 20" Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

 

Visit Us Today 

 

Please stop by to see this beatiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

