2017 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 2 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10539483

10539483 Stock #: A9356

A9356 VIN: 3N1AB7AP6HL679356

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 100,223 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert

