2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!<br /><br />No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!</span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!<span style=box-sizing: border-box;> <br /></span></span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;>Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment. </pre>

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

130,917 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

TSI Trendline+ *HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

TSI Trendline+ *HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1715643750
  2. 1715643753
  3. 1715643752
  4. 1715643753
  5. 1715643753
  6. 1715643752
  7. 1715643753
  8. 1715643755
  9. 1715643753
  10. 1715643751
  11. 1715643750
  12. 1715643751
  13. 1715643752
  14. 1715643752
  15. 1715643755
  16. 1715643753
  17. 1715643751
  18. 1715643750
  19. 1715643751
  20. 1715643752
  21. 1715643752
  22. 1715643753
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
130,917KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23035
  • Mileage 130,917 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD *NAVIGATION-HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD *NAVIGATION-HEATED SEATS* 83,861 KM $21,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT *ONLY 7,000 KM* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT *ONLY 7,000 KM* 7,881 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box 50,834 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta