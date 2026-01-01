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2018 Chevrolet Trax

149,294 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Watch This Vehicle
14139280

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
149,294KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJKSB9JL155419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,294 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

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519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2018 Chevrolet Trax