Looking for a practical and reliable vehicle thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this pre-owned 2018 Kia Soul LX at Auto Expo Inc.! This stylish wagon, painted in a sleek grey exterior with a comfortable black interior, offers a winning combination of functionality and modern design. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Soul is ready to handle your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. This vehicle has a respectable 196,000km on the odometer.

This 2018 Kia Soul LX is a versatile choice, offering ample cargo space and comfortable seating for passengers. Its user-friendly features make every drive a breeze, while its fuel-efficient gasoline engine helps you save at the pumps. With its reputation for reliability and value, the Kia Soul is a popular choice for drivers looking for a practical, fun-to-drive vehicle.

Here are a few of the features that make this Kia Soul LX stand out:

Iconic Soul Design: This vehicle offers a recognizable, boxy design that maximizes interior space and offers a unique aesthetic.
Fuel Efficiency: The Souls gasoline engine is known for its impressive fuel economy.
Automatic Transmission: Smooth and effortless gear changes for a comfortable driving experience.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy plenty of headroom, legroom, and cargo space.
User-Friendly Features: The Souls features are designed for simplicity and convenience.

2018 Kia Soul

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Soul

LX

13130549

2018 Kia Soul

LX

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KNDJN2A22J7527905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
2018 Kia Soul