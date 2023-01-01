2018 Nissan Leaf

$27,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 2 3 3 K M Used

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light Air filtration Sunglasses holder Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Seating Upholstery: Cloth Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear Carpet 6 digital odometer auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack 4 Vehicle immobilizer Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel: tilt Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Regenerative braking system Storage: door pockets Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Power windows: remotely operated Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Camera system: rearview Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Total speakers: 4 Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Rear spoiler: roofline Grille color: black with chrome accents Electric motor battery type: lithium ion Door handle color: chrome Floor material: cargo area carpet Assist handle: passenger side Vanity mirrors: dual Rear suspension classification: semi-independent Rear suspension type: torsion beam Spare tire kit: inflator kit Steering wheel trim: urethane Front brake diameter: 11.1 Front brake width: 1.1 Wheels: steel Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Solar-tinted glass: front Rear brake diameter: 11.5 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Wheel covers: full halogen Rear spoiler color: black Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: contrast stitching Rear brake width: .63 Fuel economy display: range Warnings and reminders: low battery Connected in-car apps: Facebook Infotainment screen size: 5 in. Electric charge cord: 120 volt Rearview mirror: manual day/night Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system reclining mast voice operated with washer auto-locking tire sealant Electric motor charging time (240V): 8 hours Axle ratio: 7.94 Electric Motor HP: 147 Electric motor miles per charge: 150 Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 110 Electric Motor Torque: 236 EV battery capacity: 40 kWh Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate

