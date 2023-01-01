Menu
2018 Nissan Leaf

46,233 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2018 Nissan Leaf

2018 Nissan Leaf

S

2018 Nissan Leaf

S

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,233KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9703450
  • Stock #: 1065
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1CP0JC316576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1065
  • Mileage 46,233 KM

Vehicle Description

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

Rear
Carpet
6
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
4
Vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel: tilt
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Regenerative braking system
Storage: door pockets
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Power windows: remotely operated
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Total speakers: 4
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Rear spoiler: roofline
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Door handle color: chrome
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Assist handle: passenger side
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Front brake diameter: 11.1
Front brake width: 1.1
Wheels: steel
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Solar-tinted glass: front
Rear brake diameter: 11.5
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Wheel covers: full
halogen
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Rear brake width: .63
Fuel economy display: range
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Electric charge cord: 120 volt
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
reclining
mast
voice operated
with washer
auto-locking
tire sealant
Electric motor charging time (240V): 8 hours
Axle ratio: 7.94
Electric Motor HP: 147
Electric motor miles per charge: 150
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 110
Electric Motor Torque: 236
EV battery capacity: 40 kWh
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

