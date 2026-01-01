$13,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Subaru Impreza
SPORT Premium MAN ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 19 SERVICE RE
2018 Subaru Impreza
SPORT Premium MAN ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 19 SERVICE RE
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
122,485KM
VIN 4S3GTAF67J1736789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4048
- Mileage 122,485 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Subaru Impreza Sport Premium MAN ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** 19 SERVICE RECORDS *** !!!
The 2018 Subaru Impreza Sport Premium Manual is a sporty and engaging compact car that combines Subarus renowned reliability with the excitement of a manual transmission. Equipped with Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, the Impreza delivers confident handling and year-round capability in all driving conditions. The Sport Premium trim adds stylish design elements, upgraded features, and a comfortable, well-appointed interior, making every drive enjoyable. Backed by an impressive 19 documented service records, this well-maintained Impreza reflects exceptional care and ownership, offering a perfect balance of performance, practicality, efficiency, and long-term dependability.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$12950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2018 Subaru Impreza Sport Premium Manual is a sporty and engaging compact car that combines Subarus renowned reliability with the excitement of a manual transmission. Equipped with Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, the Impreza delivers confident handling and year-round capability in all driving conditions. The Sport Premium trim adds stylish design elements, upgraded features, and a comfortable, well-appointed interior, making every drive enjoyable. Backed by an impressive 19 documented service records, this well-maintained Impreza reflects exceptional care and ownership, offering a perfect balance of performance, practicality, efficiency, and long-term dependability.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$12950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2018 Subaru Impreza