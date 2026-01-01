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2018 Subaru Impreza Sport Premium MAN ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** 19 SERVICE RECORDS *** !!! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> The 2018 Subaru Impreza Sport Premium Manual is a sporty and engaging compact car that combines Subarus renowned reliability with the excitement of a manual transmission. Equipped with Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, the Impreza delivers confident handling and year-round capability in all driving conditions. The Sport Premium trim adds stylish design elements, upgraded features, and a comfortable, well-appointed interior, making every drive enjoyable. Backed by an impressive 19 documented service records, this well-maintained Impreza reflects exceptional care and ownership, offering a perfect balance of performance, practicality, efficiency, and long-term dependability. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verifed <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Power seats <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Sunroof/Moonroof <br/> * Cruise Control <br/> * Fog lamps <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!! <br/> <br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR Cleaning <br/> $12950 + hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz inc. <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2018 Subaru Impreza

122,485 KM

Details Description

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru Impreza

SPORT Premium MAN ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 19 SERVICE RE

Watch This Vehicle
14435578

2018 Subaru Impreza

SPORT Premium MAN ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 19 SERVICE RE

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
122,485KM
VIN 4S3GTAF67J1736789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4048
  • Mileage 122,485 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Subaru Impreza Sport Premium MAN ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** 19 SERVICE RECORDS *** !!!



The 2018 Subaru Impreza Sport Premium Manual is a sporty and engaging compact car that combines Subarus renowned reliability with the excitement of a manual transmission. Equipped with Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, the Impreza delivers confident handling and year-round capability in all driving conditions. The Sport Premium trim adds stylish design elements, upgraded features, and a comfortable, well-appointed interior, making every drive enjoyable. Backed by an impressive 19 documented service records, this well-maintained Impreza reflects exceptional care and ownership, offering a perfect balance of performance, practicality, efficiency, and long-term dependability.


Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels


CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$12950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2018 Subaru Impreza