2018 Toyota RAV4

$26,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 2 , 3 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10048848

10048848 Stock #: 3625

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 102,330 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Sunroof Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Automatic lights SMART KEY Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Lane Departure Alert Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Power Rear Door / Hatch

