2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD Hybrid LE+,OneOwner,Certified,Backup Cam,Fogs
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient SUV? Check out this sleek, black 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD Hybrid LE+ currently available at Auto Expo Inc.! This RAV4 has only had one previous owner and is a certified pre-owned vehicle. It's ready to take on Canadian winters with its All-Wheel Drive system. With its hybrid engine, you can enjoy excellent fuel economy without sacrificing the space and versatility you need for your daily adventures. This RAV4 has a comfortable black interior and is ready for you to take it for a spin today! This beauty has 200,000km on the odometer.
This RAV4 is packed with features designed to make your driving experience safer and more enjoyable. The backup camera takes the stress out of parking, while the fog lights will help you see clearly in those less-than-ideal weather conditions. This versatile SUV is ready for anything. Auto Expo Inc. has certified this vehicle.
Here are five standout features:
- Fuel-sipping Hybrid Powertrain: Experience remarkable fuel efficiency, saving you money at the pump.
- All-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle any road condition, from snowy highways to gravel paths.
- One-Owner Vehicle: Benefit from a well-maintained vehicle history.
- Backup Camera: Enjoy effortless parking and maneuvering in any situation.
- Certified Pre-Owned: Drive with confidence, knowing this RAV4 has met our rigorous inspection standards.
Vehicle Features
Auto Expo Inc.
