2018 Toyota RAV4

61,010 KM

Details Description Features

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! ALLOYS!

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! ALLOYS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

61,010KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9500887
  • Stock #: 3444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3444
  • Mileage 61,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New tires all around
- New brakes all around


Here comes another desirable Toyota RAV4 LE AWD with only 61km! This single owner SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
$27,488 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
AWD
Automatic lights
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

