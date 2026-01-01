Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

175,169 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle
14459122

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 14459122
  2. 14459122
  3. 14459122
  4. 14459122
  5. 14459122
  6. 14459122
  7. 14459122
  8. 14459122
  9. 14459122
  10. 14459122
  11. 14459122
  12. 14459122
  13. 14459122
  14. 14459122
  15. 14459122
  16. 14459122
  17. 14459122
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
175,169KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPYCEF2KZ279133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,169 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 175,169 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic EX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Honda Civic EX 221,954 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring 111,216 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500