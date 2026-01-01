Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!<br></span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>Free CARFAX History Report and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!<br><br></span>***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***<br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! Well Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car! </span></pre>

2019 Honda Civic

149,871 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Civic

EX *SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle
14029710

2019 Honda Civic

EX *SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
149,871KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23663
  • Mileage 149,871 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!
Free CARFAX History Report and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!

***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***

WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Crew Cab 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Crew Cab 4x4 152,826 KM $34,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express Night Edition Crew Cab 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express Night Edition Crew Cab 4x4 60,918 KM $35,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF* 151,613 KM $12,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2019 Honda Civic