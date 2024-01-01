Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2019 Honda CR-V

157,536 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

157,536KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H84KH140800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 157,536 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2019 Honda CR-V