OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2013 Ford Taurus

205,300 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Taurus

SEL

2013 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

205,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP2H87DG125035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 205,300 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2013 Ford Taurus