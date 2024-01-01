$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Ford Taurus
SEL
2013 Ford Taurus
SEL
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
205,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FAHP2H87DG125035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 205,300 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design w/Turbo GT Sport Design! 55,959 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited One Owner! No Accidents! 116,702 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2005 Ford Escape XLT AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! 154,025 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2013 Ford Taurus