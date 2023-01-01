Menu
2019 Infiniti QX60

183,333 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2019 Infiniti QX60

2019 Infiniti QX60

AWD / LTHR / 7 SEATS / NAVI / H. SEATS / MOONROOF

2019 Infiniti QX60

AWD / LTHR / 7 SEATS / NAVI / H. SEATS / MOONROOF

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

183,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10345338
  • Stock #: A4176
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MMXKC524176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # A4176
  • Mileage 183,333 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Infiniti QX60 PURE AWD stands out with its extensive list of features, including a dual moonroof, leather interior, 7-seat configuration, navigation system, and heated seats, providing luxury and versatility for both passengers and drivers. Its full suite of premium amenities and advanced technologies make it an excellent choice for those seeking a well-appointed and spacious luxury SUV.

 

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans! Apply Online @ www.DaleoMotors.ca *down payment may be required*

Main Office
1575 Main St. E.

 

 

 

Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E

Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts! With Over 30 Years Experience; We Can Help! Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing. Apply Online Now at www.DaleoMotors.ca for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING! The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES! Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification & OMVIC fee. We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive, and have it INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC OF YOUR CHOICE. 

Certification included at no extra cost. All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

 



Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.


All of our vehicles are priced back on year, make, model, kms and condition.

 

A4176

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

