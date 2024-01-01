2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- </span><span>Accident free</span><span><br></span><span>- 2.7T motor</span><br><span>- Highly optioned Reserve model</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Here comes a beautiful Lincoln Nautilus Reserve with ALL the bells and whistles! This luxurious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.7L - 6 cylinder twin turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, blind spot monitoring, Park Pilot, factory remote start, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, Revel audio system, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded 21 alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Certified!<br></span><span>Carfax Available<br></span><span>Extended Warranty Available!<br></span><span>Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C<br></span><span>ONLY $29,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br></span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

86,052 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 11311631
  2. 11311631
  3. 11311631
  4. 11311631
  5. 11311631
  6. 11311631
  7. 11311631
  8. 11311631
  9. 11311631
  10. 11311631
  11. 11311631
  12. 11311631
  13. 11311631
  14. 11311631
  15. 11311631
  16. 11311631
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
86,052KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4023
  • Mileage 86,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 2.7T motor
- Highly optioned Reserve model

Here comes a beautiful Lincoln Nautilus Reserve with ALL the bells and whistles! This luxurious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.7L - 6 cylinder twin turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, blind spot monitoring, Park Pilot, factory remote start, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, Revel audio system, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, upgraded 21" alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $29,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power folding side mirrors

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Self Parking / Park Assist
Foot Activated Rear Door / Trunk Release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! 55,486 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Highlander HYBRID XLE AWD -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Toyota Highlander HYBRID XLE AWD -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 120,942 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Outback Touring W/ Eye Sight - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Subaru Outback Touring W/ Eye Sight - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 116,418 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2019 Lincoln Nautilus