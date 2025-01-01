Menu
Cruise into sophistication with this stunning red 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT, available now at Troys Toys! This sleek sedan boasts a head-turning exterior and a luxurious cream interior, offering a driving experience that's as comfortable as it is stylish. With its practical four-door design, automatic transmission, and responsive all-wheel drive, the Mazda3 GT is ready to tackle Canadian roads with confidence, whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway. This beauty has 152,052km on the odometer.

The 2019 Mazda3 GT is packed with features designed to elevate your daily drive. Youll love the seamless blend of performance, technology, and design that Mazda is known for. Get ready to experience driving pleasure like never before, all while turning heads wherever you go. Come down to Troys Toys today and take it for a spin!

Here are some of the key features of this Mazda3 GT:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence and enhanced grip.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
Luxurious Cream Interior: Experience premium comfort and style every time you get behind the wheel.
Sporty Sedan Design: Turns heads wherever you go.
Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine: Save on gas while enjoying the ride.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

152,052 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

13047281

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,052KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BPBDM7K1118637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C8637
  • Mileage 152,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2019 Mazda MAZDA3