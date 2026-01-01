$9,495+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Nissan Sentra
S
2019 Nissan Sentra
S
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
184,000KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP4KY429575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # PC1952
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ECONOMICAL SENTRA THAT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
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$9,495
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Paycan Motors Ltd
519-742-3497
2019 Nissan Sentra