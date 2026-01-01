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<p>HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ECONOMICAL SENTRA THAT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA</p>

2019 Nissan Sentra

184,000 KM

Details Description

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Nissan Sentra

S

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14142265

2019 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

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Contact Seller

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
184,000KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP4KY429575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1952
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ECONOMICAL SENTRA THAT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
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519-742-3497

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$9,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2019 Nissan Sentra